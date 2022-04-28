Verity Asset Management Inc. Purchases 502 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,657.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

IUSV stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $73.19. 1,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,954. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $69.47 and a 12 month high of $78.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

