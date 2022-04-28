Verity Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.54. 7,547,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,012,756. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.74 and a 200 day moving average of $59.68. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

