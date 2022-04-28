Verity Asset Management Inc. Makes New $263,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of VWO remained flat at $$42.85 during trading hours on Thursday. 648,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,436,221. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $55.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.94 and its 200-day moving average is $48.72.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

