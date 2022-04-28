Verity Asset Management Inc. Invests $250,000 in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 8.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,957,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,457,000 after acquiring an additional 311,779 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 15.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 5.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 188,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after acquiring an additional 9,891 shares during the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

Shares of NYSE:CPB traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.49. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $50.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.64 and a 200 day moving average of $43.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

