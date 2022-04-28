Verity Asset Management Inc. Invests $241,000 in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,997,000 after acquiring an additional 343,061 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.10 per share, with a total value of $27,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $302,800 in the last ninety days.

Shares of NASDAQ FWONK traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.04. 3,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,786. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $42.84 and a 1 year high of $71.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.66 and a beta of 1.23.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.81). Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.07 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FWONK. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Formula One Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Formula One Group from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Formula One Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

