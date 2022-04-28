Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $683,000 Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in General Dynamics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton boosted its position in General Dynamics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

Shares of GD stock traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $239.98. 2,280,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,566. The company has a market capitalization of $66.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $182.66 and a 12-month high of $254.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.13. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

