Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $287,000 Stock Position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Verity Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,877 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 12.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RILY traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,804. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.68 and a 12 month high of $91.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.71. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.60.

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 62.06%. The business had revenue of $422.11 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of B. Riley Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.83 per share, with a total value of $1,884,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Kenneth M. Young purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.98 per share, with a total value of $589,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,408,527 shares of company stock valued at $13,251,091. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal InvestmentsÂ-Communications, and Brands.

