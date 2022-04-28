Verity Asset Management Inc. Buys 520 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $381,379,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,739,000 after purchasing an additional 671,275 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,732,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,945,000 after purchasing an additional 588,390 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,085,000 after purchasing an additional 587,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,934,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,886,000 after purchasing an additional 535,038 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ANTM traded up $6.07 on Wednesday, reaching $508.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,132,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,944. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $355.43 and a 1-year high of $533.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $122.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $483.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $451.11.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.16%.

Several research firms recently commented on ANTM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Anthem from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Anthem from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen raised their target price on Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.64.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

