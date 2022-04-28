Verity Asset Management Inc. Acquires 160 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 124.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 115.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROP. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $2.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $474.69. 776,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $417.54 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $459.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $464.70. The firm has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

