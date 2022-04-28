VAULT (VAULT) Market Cap Achieves $226,129.46

VAULT (VAULT) traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. VAULT has a market cap of $226,129.46 and approximately $6.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VAULT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VAULT has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00043072 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,917.39 or 0.07345844 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000160 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00051520 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

VAULT Coin Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 566,522 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VAULT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars.

