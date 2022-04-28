Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 20.7% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $19,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,953,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,944,886. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $207.00 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.78.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

