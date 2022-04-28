Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Raised by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,733 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.3% of Davis R M Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.11% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $57,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of VB traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.06. 1,739,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,898. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.33. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.57 and a twelve month high of $241.06.

