Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Lifted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 803,958 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 6.19% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $3,625,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 545.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,407. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $231.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.68. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $216.62 and a 52 week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

