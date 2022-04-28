Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,100,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,585 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $819,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of VDC traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.57. The company had a trading volume of 362,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,155. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $177.86 and a twelve month high of $210.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.60 and its 200-day moving average is $193.61.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.