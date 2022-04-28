Vale (NYSE:VALE) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

VALE has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vale from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Vale from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vale from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $16.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Vale has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $23.17. The firm has a market cap of $81.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 73.17% and a net margin of 40.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vale will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.718 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 14.2%. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Vale by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,855,813,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114,413 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vale by 916.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,794,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,373,000 after acquiring an additional 11,535,429 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Vale by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,691,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693,528 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Vale by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,753,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,865,000 after acquiring an additional 9,551,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Vale during the 4th quarter valued at $107,884,000.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

