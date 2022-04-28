USDK (USDK) 24 Hour Volume Tops $70.19 Million

USDK (USDK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 27th. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.60 million and $70.19 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, USDK has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One USDK coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00043167 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,880.16 or 0.07348577 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00049892 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About USDK

USDK was first traded on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

