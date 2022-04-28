Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $54.69

Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $54.69 and last traded at $54.69, with a volume of 1091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.41.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $723.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,403,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,949,000 after acquiring an additional 90,688 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 738,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,909,000 after purchasing an additional 46,587 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,663,000 after purchasing an additional 26,105 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 194,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:UHT)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

