Unity Software (NYSE:U) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $73.00

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $73.00 and last traded at $74.26, with a volume of 3429686 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.70.

U has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.64.

The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.32 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.92 and its 200 day moving average is $123.24.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $315.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.21 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.59, for a total transaction of $225,080.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,679,645.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 32,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $3,513,728.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,405 shares of company stock valued at $13,540,164 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Unity Software by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 3.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

