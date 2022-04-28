United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE URI traded up $7.36 on Wednesday, hitting $309.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,014,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,224. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $285.59 and a 12-month high of $414.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $330.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on URI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $345.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.54.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total value of $1,992,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $714,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

