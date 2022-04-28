United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Increased to $71.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $58.00 to $71.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United Airlines from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of United Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Shares of UAL opened at $50.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.40. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.83.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.21) by ($0.03). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 73.54% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($7.50) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $456,837.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,190 shares in the company, valued at $985,022.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 33.9% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 3.8% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Airlines (Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.