Unifi Protocol DAO Price Hits $4.48 on Exchanges (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. During the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be purchased for $4.48 or 0.00011398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market capitalization of $19.17 million and $9.84 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.60 or 0.00176949 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000989 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00032229 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.20 or 0.00381841 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00040852 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00013311 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 8,629,042 coins and its circulating supply is 4,275,405 coins. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

