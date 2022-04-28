UMB Financial Co. (UMBF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on July 1st

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the bank on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

UMB Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. UMB Financial has a payout ratio of 19.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect UMB Financial to earn $7.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

UMBF opened at $95.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.74. UMB Financial has a one year low of $84.21 and a one year high of $112.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.50. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 26.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that UMB Financial will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMBF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Murphy bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.44 per share, for a total transaction of $98,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 8,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $852,860.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,118 shares of company stock worth $1,236,214. 9.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 50.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

