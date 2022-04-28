Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) Insider Sells £406,852.50 in Stock

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE – Get Rating) insider Jos Sclater sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,191 ($40.67), for a total value of £406,852.50 ($518,547.67).

Shares of ULE stock opened at GBX 3,200 ($40.79) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,227.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,160.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. Ultra Electronics Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,978 ($25.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,420 ($43.59). The company has a market capitalization of £2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,350 ($29.95) to GBX 3,500 ($44.61) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($44.61) price target on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Electronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,887.50 ($36.80).

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. The company operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. It offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications.

