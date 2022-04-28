Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.84-$1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $550-$630 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $602.10 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $32.84. The company had a trading volume of 549,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,261. Ultra Clean has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $60.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $615.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UCTT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.00.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 110.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,772,000 after acquiring an additional 124,505 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 13.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 332.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 22,905 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after buying an additional 34,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

