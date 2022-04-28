UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Issues Earnings Results

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 19.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

UBS stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.26. 4,790,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,349,529. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a yield of 1.2%. UBS Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UBS shares. BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 18 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.41.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 9,908 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

