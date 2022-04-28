UBS Group Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €130.00 Price Target

Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) has been given a €130.00 ($139.78) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($134.41) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($134.41) target price on Symrise in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($124.73) target price on Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($148.39) target price on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €113.00 ($121.51) target price on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Symrise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €119.97 ($129.00).

FRA SY1 opened at €112.15 ($120.59) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €106.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €115.05. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of €56.96 ($61.25) and a fifty-two week high of €73.48 ($79.01).

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

