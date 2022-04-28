Ubex Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (UBEX)

Ubex (UBEX) traded 30% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Over the last week, Ubex has traded down 63.8% against the US dollar. One Ubex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Ubex has a total market cap of $287,415.67 and $93,340.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00010635 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.52 or 0.00229340 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000572 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000118 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ubex Profile

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

