Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.71

Shares of Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.71 and last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.70.
About Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY)
