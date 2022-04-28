Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.71

Shares of Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.71 and last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Ube Industries alerts:

About Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY)

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, high purity chemicals, semiconductor gas products, products for polyurethane resins, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ube Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ube Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.