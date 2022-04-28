Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.48-7.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.835-1.870 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.85 billion.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $521.42.

TYL stock traded down $4.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $370.50. 290,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,940. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Tyler Technologies has a 52 week low of $368.72 and a 52 week high of $557.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $418.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $474.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.99 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $433.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 280.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

