Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC) Insider Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV Purchases 4,300 Shares

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Rating) (NYSE:TCX) insider Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$76.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$327,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,653,439 shares in the company, valued at C$125,857,240.30.

Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV sold 1,217 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.01, for a total value of C$105,890.71.

Shares of TSE:TC traded up C$0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$76.77. 10,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,057. Tucows Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$75.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$116.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.77. The firm has a market cap of C$825.74 million and a PE ratio of 192.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$85.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$97.45.

Tucows ( TSE:TC Get Rating ) (NYSE:TCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$103.98 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tucows Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

