TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

NASDAQ:TRST opened at $30.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.28. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $594.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.04.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 34.79% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

In related news, EVP Kevin M. Curley bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.99 per share, with a total value of $33,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. 64.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

