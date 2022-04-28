Truist Financial Lowers PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $85.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Truist Financial from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PYPL. Bank of America cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $155.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.80.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $84.90 on Thursday. PayPal has a 52 week low of $82.12 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.80 and a 200 day moving average of $161.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,194 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,199 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in PayPal by 66,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $260,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

