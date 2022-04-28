Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Upgraded to Buy at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. National Bankshares currently has C$6.25 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$4.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TCW. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.30 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.85 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trican Well Service presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.19.

TCW opened at C$4.37 on Friday. Trican Well Service has a fifty-two week low of C$2.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.36.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

