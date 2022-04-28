Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.85 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.34.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOLWF opened at $3.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.68. Trican Well Service has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $3.79.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

