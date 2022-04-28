Trex (NYSE:TREX) Downgraded by Loop Capital

Loop Capital cut shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Loop Capital currently has $68.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $118.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TREX. BNP Paribas lowered Trex from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Trex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.72.

TREX stock opened at $57.03 on Monday. Trex has a 1-year low of $55.66 and a 1-year high of $140.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.39.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Trex had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

