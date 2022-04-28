Treat DAO One Day Volume Tops $45,484.00 (TREAT)

Treat DAO (TREAT) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Treat DAO has a total market capitalization of $4.58 million and $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded flat against the dollar. One Treat DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00043029 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,884.78 or 0.07315345 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00050496 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

