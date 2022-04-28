TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.84-3.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.85-3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.81 billion.TransUnion also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.840-$3.980 EPS.

NYSE:TRU traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.66. 1,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,594,465. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.10. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. TransUnion has a one year low of $83.47 and a one year high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 44.73%. The company had revenue of $921.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 5.29%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded TransUnion from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on TransUnion from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TransUnion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.15.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $307,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $260,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,515 shares of company stock valued at $583,714. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in TransUnion by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $789,000. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

