TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

TRU has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransUnion from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.15.

TRU opened at $89.41 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $83.47 and a 52-week high of $125.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.10. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $921.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.55 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 44.73%. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.29%.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $307,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,515 shares of company stock valued at $583,714 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRU. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

