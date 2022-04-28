TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) PT Lowered to $11.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.20.

NYSE:TRTX opened at $10.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.31. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 360.86, a quick ratio of 360.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $828.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 111.63%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

