Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Short Interest Up 763.1% in April

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, a growth of 763.1% from the March 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOSYY opened at $21.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.43. Toshiba has a one year low of $17.36 and a one year high of $23.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter. Toshiba had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 15.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toshiba will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toshiba from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Toshiba Company Profile

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems and Solutions, Infrastructure Systems and Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail and Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.

