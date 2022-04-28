Timberland Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Timberland Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSBK opened at $26.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.84. The company has a market cap of $218.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.23. Timberland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.11.

Timberland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TSBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.14 million for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 36.62% and a return on equity of 12.59%.

In related news, COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $70,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,706 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,031 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 14,855 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,549 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Timberland Bancorp by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,834 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 14,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Timberland Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

