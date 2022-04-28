Tigress Financial Raises Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Price Target to $298.00

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Tigress Financial from $295.00 to $298.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $251.25.

SNA stock opened at $220.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Snap-on has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $259.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.59.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Snap-on will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth $93,206,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,673,000 after purchasing an additional 395,086 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Snap-on by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,229,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,774,000 after purchasing an additional 225,831 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,462,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,916,000 after purchasing an additional 210,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Snap-on by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 413,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,998,000 after purchasing an additional 210,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

