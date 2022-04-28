Tigress Financial Raises Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Price Target to $298.00

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Tigress Financial from $295.00 to $298.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $251.25.
SNA stock opened at $220.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Snap-on has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $259.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.59.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth $93,206,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,673,000 after purchasing an additional 395,086 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Snap-on by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,229,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,774,000 after purchasing an additional 225,831 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,462,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,916,000 after purchasing an additional 210,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Snap-on by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 413,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,998,000 after purchasing an additional 210,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.
Snap-on Company Profile (Get Rating)
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snap-on (SNA)
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.