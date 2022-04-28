thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €16.00 by Baader Bank

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) received a €16.00 ($17.20) price objective from equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 132.83% from the company’s current price.

TKA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.50 ($17.74) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($11.83) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($9.68) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.00 ($18.28) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.65 ($13.60) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €13.57 ($14.59).

Shares of thyssenkrupp stock traded down €0.14 ($0.15) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €6.87 ($7.39). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,213,598 shares. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of €20.70 ($22.26) and a 52-week high of €27.01 ($29.04). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is €8.96.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

