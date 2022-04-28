Thunder Token Hits Market Cap of $68.42 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $68.42 million and $8.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00010687 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00230673 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000587 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000118 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

TT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.