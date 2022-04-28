The Sandbox (SAND) Price Hits $2.48 on Top Exchanges

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. One The Sandbox coin can now be bought for approximately $2.48 or 0.00006350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. The Sandbox has a market cap of $2.87 billion and $303.42 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $106.28 or 0.00272360 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005207 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.32 or 0.00269895 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About The Sandbox

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,158,494,259 coins. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.