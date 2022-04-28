The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.901 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%.

Hershey has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Hershey has a dividend payout ratio of 42.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hershey to earn $8.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.3%.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $222.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $158.50 and a fifty-two week high of $231.60.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hershey will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

HSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total transaction of $30,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $56,597.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,690 shares in the company, valued at $3,482,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,012,785 shares of company stock worth $206,063,291. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

