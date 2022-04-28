The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock, down from their previous target price of $61.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VZ. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.93.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of VZ stock opened at $48.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.70 and a 200 day moving average of $52.52. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verizon Communications (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.