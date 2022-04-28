The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $15,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.18.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $314.05. 31,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,309,118. The stock has a market cap of $106.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $331.60 and its 200 day moving average is $367.56. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $308.20 and a 52-week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $18.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

