The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

First Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 42.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. First Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 20.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Bancshares to earn $3.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

First Bancshares stock opened at $32.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $667.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $42.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.31.

First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FBMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 29.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Bancshares will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Ted E. Parker acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBMS. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of First Bancshares by 347.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 28,761 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,640,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,345,000 after acquiring an additional 56,666 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 9,974 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in First Bancshares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 550,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in First Bancshares by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. 64.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

