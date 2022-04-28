The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,658 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $24,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $1,805,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 162,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,831,000 after purchasing an additional 11,777 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $732,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $5,811,844.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 36,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.49 per share, with a total value of $2,546,113.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,880,624.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 574,625 shares of company stock worth $51,649,366 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $68.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.01. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $65.73 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.07). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Compass Point raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.25.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

